'Too much importance' given to Kangana's PoK remark: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's statement on "Mumbai feels like PoK" was given undue importance. His statement came after Ranaut waded into controversy after she recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said she feared the city Police more than the "movie mafia".

"We all know about mumbai police and its capabilities. If someone compares Mumbai with Pakistan or PoK then we should not take it seriously. Kangana's statement on Mumbai is given undue importance," the NCP chief said.

Earlier today, the Shiv Sena ruled BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out a demolition drive at the office of Ranaut.

The move came as a political backlash over the ongoing war-of-words between Ranaut and Maharashtra ministers over her remarks. Ranaut took to Twitter and shared photographs of the demolition drive, which showed bulldozers outside the venue.

She reached Mumbai at about 3 pm on Wednesday. Earlier, slamming Maharashtra politicians for criticising the remarks, Ranaut said, "I have lived the courage, valour and sacrifice of Rani Laxmibai through the film. It’s sad that I am being prevented from coming to my own Maharashtra. I will follow the footsteps of Rani Laxmibai and will not get scared or bow down. I will continue to raise my voice against wrong, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Shivaji.”

