Won't oppose JPC probe if Oppn wants it: Sharad Pawar on Adani row

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with Sanjay Raut met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai amid rising differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance led by Shiv Sena (Uddhav camp), NCP and Congress. Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule was also present at the meeting.

According to reports, with regard to the Opposition's demand of a JPC probe in the Adani-Hinderburg issue, Sharad Pawar said that if 19 opposition parties are demanding a JPC and the government also agrees to it, then he has no problem.

It is to be mentioned that Sharad Pawar a couple of days ago put his weight behind the Supreme Court constituted 6-member committee, appointed by the Chief Justice of India to probe the alleged stock manipulation issue by the Adani Group, saying it would be more effective than the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) demanded by the Congress-led Opposition.

Justifying his stand, Pawar said, "It is a common sense that the JPC will have more members from the ruling party (BJP) since it has an overwhelming majority in Parliament. Hence, in terms of effect, the JPC would not be a balanced panel as against the Supreme Court appointed committee which has independent experts."

Pawar's different stand over the JPC demand by the Opposition, especially Congress, fuelled speculations whether all is well between in the MVA.

According to sources, Pawar assured Uddhav Thackeray that his party would not forge any alliance with the BJP in future and will remain with the opposition.

It was an important meeting which took place between the two leaders amidst the differences arising in the alliance as nothing seems to be going well in the MVA. On the one hand, Sharad Pawar is taking a different stand from Congress and Rahul Gandhi in the Adani case, while on another issue which is of EVMs, Pawar kept a different opinion from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

On the issue of Veer Savarkar, NCP-Uddhav's Shiv Sena has one opinion while Congress does not.

While Uddhav's Shiv Sena and Congress are in agreement on the issue of PM Modi's education, NCP is calling it a pointless issue.

