The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) has indicated that it is willing to support the Centre's proposed delimitation Bill, provided its key demands are addressed. The party wants a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, without reducing the existing representation of any state.

The development comes ahead of the special Parliament session scheduled from November 30 to December 4, during which the government is expected to take up the proposed legislation along with the issue of women's reservation. NCP-SP has eight Lok Sabha MPs and has issued a three-line whip, directing all of them to remain present in the House throughout the session and support the party's stand.

What are NCP-SP's conditions for supporting the Bill?

The party's working president and MP Supriya Sule has maintained that a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states would be difficult to oppose. The party has also stressed that the proposed legislation must include women's reservation and provide clarity on the formula to be used for redrawing constituency boundaries.

However, the party has not announced unconditional support. Sule has said that NCP-SP will take a final position after the revised legislation is formally introduced and its provisions examined. The party also intends to discuss the matter with its INDIA bloc partners before arriving at a collective decision.

The party's possible support has fuelled speculation about a shift in its political position. However, NCP leaders have maintained that backing the Bill on specific conditions does not mean NCP-SP is moving towards joining the BJP-led NDA.