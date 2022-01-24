PM Modi speaks to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to enquire about his health

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi takes stock of Sharad Pawar's health, as latter tests Covid positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took stock of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's health. Earlier today, Pawar had announced that he had tested positive for Covid 19. He also advised those who came in contact with him to get tested and undergo isolation.

Pawar took to Twitter and thanked PM Modi for his concern. "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji called to enquire about my health. I am thankful for his concern and good wishes", he wrote.

Pawar also assured that his testing Covid positive is 'no cause of worry'.

"I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment suggested by my doctor," the 81-year-old former Union minister tweeted.

"I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions," added Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

