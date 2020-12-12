Saturday, December 12, 2020
     
PM Modi wishes Sharad Pawar on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday on Saturday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: December 12, 2020 16:21 IST
Image Source : PTI

"Best wishes to @PawarSpeaks Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and a long life," PM Modi tweeted.

Pawar, a former Union minister and Maharashtra chief minister, is one of the foremost opposition leaders and is seen as a pivot to the anti-BJP front in the country.

He is known to share a good rapport with politicians, including the prime minister, across political parties. 

