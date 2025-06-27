OPINION | How Rajnath Singh exposed China and Pakistan? Rajnath Singh’s speech was heard with rapt attention by Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun. It was Rajnath Singh’s first visit to China since Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

In Qingdao, China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refused to sign a draft joint statement of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) after noticing that Pakistan, with the help of host China, had sought to remove any mention of Pahalgam massacre and instead wanted to add separatist activity in Balochistan.

Singh has exposed the hypocrisy of China and Pakistan on terror issue. Signing the joint statement would have amounted to diluting India’s consistent stand.

Singh said India had been demanding that perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of terror acts, including cross-border terrorism, must be held accountable.

The Defence Minister said India has made its position clear and our armed forces have destroyed the hideouts of the masterminds of the terrorists who had killed innocent tourists in Pahalgam.

The Defence Minister said the killers identified the religion of each of the victims and then shot them in cold blood. This was a sin against humanity and The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba took responsibility for this heinous act, he added.

In Islamabad, Pakistan is openly flaunting its connections with home grown terrorists. Pakistan’s Information & Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar attended the Sanobar think tank meet in Islamabad, which, among others, was also attended by Lashkar terrorist Qari Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh.

At the meeting, Qari claimed that all the buildings that were destroyed by India during Operation Sindoor have now been renovated.

What Rajnath Singh did at the SCO meet in China clearly reflects the power of New India. He exposed Pakistan’s support to terror and China’s cunningness while drafting the joint statement.

China had hoped India would not raise the Pahalgam issue and remain silent, but Rajnath Singh did not bother about diplomatic niceties. He showed the mirror to the leaders of both China and Pakistan.

Rajnath Singh neither shook hands with the Pakistani defence minister nor did he look at him. Khawaza Asif looked stunned.

India has now decided to expose Pakistan’s terror activity at every international forum. There will be no question of showing diplomatic niceties to Pakistan on the issue of terrorism. India has made it clear any future terrorist act by Pakistan shall be considered as an act of war. Rajnath Singh has conveyed this message clearly to the rest of the world.

What is Bengal BJP’s problem with Jagannath Temple in Digha?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined thousands of devotees at the Rath Yatra festival in Digha on Friday. The Rath Yatra began from the new Jagannath temple built at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar described this as a “political drama”. He said, Mamata’s government was busy in Muslim appeasement for the last 14 years, but with state assembly elections due next year, she is now trying to attract Hindu voters.

Majumdar pointed out that in the recent Kaliganj assembly byelection, BJP got 74 per cent of Hindu votes. Another BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said, Mamata’s partymen are now sending Jagannath prasad to the homes of voters.

Replying to this, Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee said, BJP had been harping on Hindutva theme for the last several decades, but by opposing the Jagannath temple, the party now stands exposed.

What is the problem with state BJP, if Mamata Banerjee builds a Jagannath temple in Bengal? What is wrong in Mamata taking out a Jagannath Yatra? Why should BJP object if Jagannath prasad is being sent to the homes of commoners. What harm will be done by this to Hindu dharma?

I think BJP leaders in Bengal are committing a mistake by opposing the Jagannath temple in Bengal. They are willy-nilly being caught in Mamata’s political trap.

If BJP leaders continue to criticize, Mamata Banerjee will get an easy handle to tell the people that BJP is insulting Lord Jagannath. She will tell the people that BJP has nothing to do with Lord Jagannath or the temple, and its sole aim is to oppose Mamata. The winners will be the people who will be getting Jagannath prasad sitting in their homes.

