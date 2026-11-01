'Shampoo in rabbits' eyes, beagles' vocal cords cut': Ambika Shukla exposes cruelty behind lab experiments

New Delhi:

With November 5 set as the deadline for submitting public comments on the Centre's proposed draft rules governing the use of animals in laboratories, animal welfare activist Ambika Shukla spoke to India TV about the cruelty involved in laboratory experiments and the pain and suffering animals are subjected to.

Ambika Shukla highlights suffering of beagles and rabbits during lab experiments

Shukla said animals experience pain, fear, and psychological distress during laboratory experiments. Speaking about their physical and mental condition, she said emotions such as fear, pain, stress, loneliness and hunger are not limited to humans. "Animals experience these feelings too, but cannot express their suffering in words," she said.

Citing the example of beagle dogs, she revealed that their vocal cords are sometimes cut in laboratories to silence them. She said several beagles have survived such experiments but have been left unable to bark for the rest of their lives.

The activist also described experiments conducted on rabbits to test shampoos. According to her, rabbits are restrained in devices that keep their eyes open, after which shampoo is dripped into their eyes. She said the process causes severe suffering to the animals.

Shukla also raised concerns over painful experiments involving lipsticks and other products.

Govt's proposed draft rules on animal testing spark debate

The proposed changes to the rules governing the use of animals in laboratory experiments have triggered a debate. Shukla, who is associated with 'People for Animals,' has raised serious concerns over the draft.

"Instead of improving scientific research, the proposed rules could set it back by several years. The changes could affect not only animal welfare but also the reliability of scientific research findings and, potentially, human health," she said.

In an interview with India TV, Shukla said people generally pay little attention to scientific research and activities inside laboratories. "They tend to focus only on the discoveries and inventions that make their lives safer and easier. However, the new draft regulations have sparked concern among both scientists and the general public," she said, urging people to submit their views and objections to the government before the November 5 deadline.

Concerns over quality and reliability of scientific research

Questioning the proposed changes, Shukla said animals used in experiments were earlier bred and raised under controlled conditions in laboratories, allowing researchers to monitor their health and other parameters.

However, she expressed concern over the provision that could allow animals to be sourced from other places. She said the draft does not clearly specify where these animals could be obtained from, raising fears that they could be brought in from markets, streets, or forests.

"The rules do not clearly specify where these animals may be procured from. Consequently, there is a risk that animals could be sourced from markets, the streets, or even the wild. This increases the danger that stray dogs and cats, as well as other animals and wildlife, could end up being used in experiments," she said.

She also questioned a proposed change in the approval and monitoring mechanism. According to her, a central-level committee was previously responsible for approving and overseeing experiments, while the new draft allows institutions to approve their own research.

Shukla described this as a potential conflict of interest, questioning why an institution would refuse to approve its own research. She warned that the arrangement could weaken independent oversight.

Objections to experiments in open spaces and prior inspection notices

Shukla also raised concerns over provisions relating to laboratory conditions and inspection procedures in the proposed rules.

"If experiments are permitted in open, uncontrolled environments, factors such as weather, dust, soil, and other external conditions could compromise the integrity of the experiments. In such a scenario, it would be difficult to replicate the same results," she pointed out.

She argued that controlled conditions are essential for reliable scientific research. "If the animals and their surroundings are not properly regulated, it could become difficult to reproduce results and establish their credibility," she added.

She also questioned the proposal to notify laboratories before inspections. According to her, advance notice could give laboratories an opportunity to conceal shortcomings or temporarily improve conditions, undermining the purpose of inspections.

Concerns over India's reputation as a scientific research hub

Shukla expressed concern that if the new regulations weaken oversight and safety standards, foreign companies might exploit Indian laboratories for low-cost testing.

"This could damage India’s international reputation in the field of scientific research," she said. She pointed out that India has continued to make progress with its products and brands even after banning animal testing for cosmetics. Against this backdrop, she questioned the need to dilute existing safeguards.

'Compassionate research is scientific research'

Concluding the interview, Shukla said scientific progress and compassion towards animals are not mutually exclusive. She argued that keeping animals in clean environments, providing them with adequate space and ensuring proper care could also improve the quality of research findings.

She urged India to strengthen existing safeguards rather than dilute them, and called for greater investment in alternatives such as artificial intelligence, stem-cell research and computer-based testing.

Shukla appealed to the public to send their objections and suggestions to the government before the November 5 deadline.

Note: Citizens can send their suggestions or objections to the proposed rules by writing to cpcsea-mef@gov.in.

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