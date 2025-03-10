Shama Mohamed reacts to India's Champions Trophy win, praises Rohit Sharma days after body-shaming him Champions Trophy 2025: India defeated New Zealand by four wickets to clinch the Champions Trophy 2025. Captain Rohit Sharma led by example to help the Men in Blue win their third Champions Trophy in history.

Champions Trophy 2025: Congress leader Shama Mohamed, who had called Rohit Sharma 'fat for a sportsperson' and the 'most unimpressive' captain in India's history, congratulated the Team India following its Champions Trophy 2025 triumph in Dubai. In a post on X moments after India's victory against New Zealand, the Congress leader praised Rohit Sharma's innings of 76 runs, saying it set the tone for the Men in Blue winning the Champions Trophy after 12 years.

The Congress leader also gave a shout-out to middle-order batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul for playing crucial knocks during India's innings.

'Hats off to Captain': Shama Mohamed

In an X post, Mohamed said, "Congratulations to #TeamIndia for their stupendous performance in winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025! Hats off to Captain @ImRo45 who led from the front with a brilliant 76, setting the tone for victory. @ShreyasIyer15 and @klrahul played crucial knocks, steering India to glory! A triumph to remember!"

Earlier, the Congress leader referred to Rohit Sharma as 'fat' for a sportsman, suggesting that he needed to lose weight. She also called him "the most unimpressive captain India has ever had," sparking widespread backlash, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!" her post had read.

India win Champions Trophy

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final to win the Champions Trophy for the record third time. The men in blue chased down 252 runs in the penultimate over as Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs. India were the only unbeaten team in the tournament, winning five matches on the trot including

As for the match, the Kiwis, after winning the toss, opted to bat first and they got off to a decent start with Rachin Ravindra scoring quick runs. The opening stand of 57 runs in quick time was broken by Varun Chakaravarthy in the 8th over and from here on, the spinners took over for India to keep a check on the run-scoring. However, New Zealand batted smartly through their innings to post 251 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets.

Michael Bracewell and Daryl Mitchell played contrasting knocks to score half-centuries to propel the Kiwis to a competitive total.

In the run-chase, Rohit Sharma led from the front, smashing a half-century off 41 balls, stitching a century opening stand with Shubman Gill. India lost quick wickets in the middle overs, but they were always ahead in the chase. Rohit scored 76 runs while the likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya did their job in the tricky run-chase, even as Ravindra Jadeja smacked the winning runs.

Rohit Sharma won the player of the match for his scintillating knock opening the innings while Rachin Ravindra, the leading run-scorer of the Champions Trophy, won the player of the tournament award.

