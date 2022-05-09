Monday, May 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Chief Justice of Gauhati HC Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Gujarat HC judge Justice Jamshed B Pardiwala take oath as SC judges
  • Severe cyclone Asani raging in Bay of Bengal; expected to weaken without landfall
  • NIA conducts raids at 20 locations In Mumbai on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close aides
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Shaheen Bagh: MCD bulldozers reach area for anti-encroachment drive, Delhi Police deploys force

Shaheen Bagh: MCD bulldozers reach area for anti-encroachment drive, Delhi Police deploys force

The bulldozer drive was earlier canceled by civic authorities due to an 'inadequate' police force. 

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Published on: May 09, 2022 10:42 IST
shaheen bagh, shaheen bagh news, Bulldozer in Shaheen Bagh, bulldozer in delhi, bulldozer in delhi s
Image Source : @ANI

Delhi Police to provide force to remove MCD encroachment in Shaheen Bagh area 

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drives in the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh will go on on Monday, with force from the Delhi Police. 

The bulldozer drive was earlier canceled by civic authorities due to an 'inadequate' police force. On April 28 too, a demolition drive scheduled in Jasola and Sarita Vihar was canceled due to the unavailability of an adequate police force.

Encroachment drives were planned in SDMC areas after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the party-ruled civic body's mayor on April 20 to remove encroachment by "Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements".

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had come under fire from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in the Jahangirpuri area in an anti-encroachment drive. It was stopped following the Supreme Court's intervention.

 
The SDMC has prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from these areas, including Shaheen Bagh. On May 10, the drive is slated to be conducted near the Gurudwara Road near New Friends Colony. On May 11, it will be conducted in Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony near Sai Baba Mandir and near JLN Metro station, civic officials said.

 

Latest India News

Mothers Day 2022
Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News