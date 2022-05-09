Shaheen Bagh: MCD bulldozers reach area for anti-encroachment drive, Delhi Police deploys force

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Delhi Police to provide force to remove MCD encroachment in Shaheen Bagh area

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drives in the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh will go on on Monday, with force from the Delhi Police.

The bulldozer drive was earlier canceled by civic authorities due to an 'inadequate' police force. On April 28 too, a demolition drive scheduled in Jasola and Sarita Vihar was canceled due to the unavailability of an adequate police force.

Encroachment drives were planned in SDMC areas after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the party-ruled civic body's mayor on April 20 to remove encroachment by "Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements".

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had come under fire from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in the Jahangirpuri area in an anti-encroachment drive. It was stopped following the Supreme Court's intervention.



The SDMC has prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from these areas, including Shaheen Bagh. On May 10, the drive is slated to be conducted near the Gurudwara Road near New Friends Colony. On May 11, it will be conducted in Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony near Sai Baba Mandir and near JLN Metro station, civic officials said.

