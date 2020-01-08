Shahabuddin moves Supreme Court says, 'subjected to isolation in Tihar'

Convicted gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin here on Wednesday complained to the Supreme Court that he was allegedly being kept in complete isolation in the Tihar jail.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, representing Shahabuddin, contended before a Bench, headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant, he was not being allowed to move around in the jail premises and subjected to complete isolation.

Shahabuddin is serving life-term in the 2004 double-murder case.

The Bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into the grievances and examine his request, and scheduled the matter after two weeks.

Shahabuddin has challenged the Delhi High Court's August 2019 order, where the court didn't grant him relief from the alleged solitary confinement, place for offering prayer and access to other facilities on the jail premises.

The former Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader was shifted to Tihar jail in 2018 on the order of the top court from Siwan jail in Bihar. He has been categorised as a prisoner beyond reform.

He had also been an MLA and four-time MP. The apex court on October 30, 2018 upheld the conviction and sentence of Shahabuddin and three others in the 2004 double-murder case.

Declining to entertain Shahabuddin's contention, the HC said he had been placed in a separate block, which was not solitary confinement. The court observed he was a high-risk offender, that's why not permitted to interact with other prisoners. He had been provided with all basic facilities allocated to other prisoners, it added.

The high court observed Shahabuddin had been provided the canteen, library, telephone, medical facilities, and he had also been allowed to meeting with relatives and friends twice a week, which is termed "regular mulaqat".