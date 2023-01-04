Sexual harassment case: Woman coach records statement before court against Haryana sports min Sandeep Singh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sexual harassment case: Woman coach records statement before the court against Olympian Sandeep Singh

Sandeep Singh sexual harassment case: In a latest update to the Haryana sexual harassment case, the woman coach, who charged the Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh with sexual harassment, recorded her statement at a district court on Wednesday, January 4.

Speaking to the media, the woman coach said that she recorded her statement under 164 CrPC. "I have This is the fifth time I have been called to record my statement. I am cooperating from my side, and for the fifth time, I am recording my statement, continuously for 8-9 hours without any rest, despite giving my phone to them without any hesitation," she added.

Woman coach demands immediate arrest of Sandeep Singh

Further, the complainant also demanded for the immediate arrest of Olympian Sandeep Singh. He should have been arrested long back. Now, he should be arrested immediately and resign from the Cabinet, she said.

Meanwhile, Deepanshu Bansal, the woman coach's advocate, also demanded the immediate resignation and arrest of Haryana Sports Minister Singh. "We are giving detailed information to the police from day one. Now it is up to the police. Why has Sandeep Singh not been arrested till now when non-bailable offences are registered against him? She (the woman coach) has submitted her statement under 164 CrPc today," Advocate Bansal remarked.

The matter would be biased until minister resigns: Complainant

Earlier on Tuesday, January 3, the woman coach claimed that the matter would be biased until the minister resigns from his post. "I heard the Chief Minister's statement this morning, in which the Chief Minister himself is taking the side of Sandeep Singh. Until the minister resigns, it would be a matter of bias," she had stated.

Last month, the woman, who is a junior athlete coach, held a press conference at the office of the opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), wherein she alleged that the minister harassed her from February to November last year. She alleged Sandeep Singh repeatedly sent her messages on social media and had touched her inappropriately and also threatened her in messages.

