Sex toys, porn CDs and morphed pics with global leaders: Disgraced godman and his weird fascinations

New Delhi:

Fresh revelations have emerged in the case of self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati, who is currently facing allegations of sexual exploitation. During a police search of his institute premises in Delhi Vasant Kunj, police recovered several objectionable items besides morphed pictures with world leaders, giving a glimpse of the disgraced preacher.

What was found during the search?

Police officials, who revisited the institute with him on Wednesday as part of the investigation, found items including a sex toy, five CDs containing pornographic videos, and doctored photographs with global leaders. Among the fake images seized were photographs showing the self-styled godman with former US President Barack Obama and former UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

Where the Delhi godman hid

Investigations have also revealed that during his time on the run, Baba travelled to Bageshwar and Almora, where he stayed for a period. Police teams have reached those locations to carry out further inquiries. Earlier investigations had already exposed shocking details from Baba’s mobile phone, including several chats with young women in which he tried to lure and mislead them with promises and inducements.

Photographs of him with multiple air hostesses were also found, along with screenshots of young women's mobile DPs saved on his device. Police also recovered sexually explicit conversations in which Baba was directly discussing physical relations. Several chats had been deleted but are now being retrieved for evidence.

He was sent to judicial custody for 5 days by a Delhi court on Sunday. During questioning, Chaitanyanand Saraswati has reportedly been evasive, giving vague responses and cooperating only under pressure. Despite this, each round of interrogation has led to more startling revelations, further intensifying the investigation into his activities.

Sleazy chats

Earlier, screenshots of Chaitanyanand's purported WhatsApp messages to several women emerged from sources linked to the investigation. In those chats, Chaitanyananda allegedly addressed one woman as his “beloved baby doll daughter.” One of the messages reportedly read, “Good evening, my most beloved baby daughter doll.”

