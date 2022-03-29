Follow us on Image Source : ANI 4 people trapped in sewer line in Delhi's Rohini, rescue operation underway

Highlights As many as four people were trapped in a sewer line in Rohini Sector 16.

A call was received at the Samaypur Badli Police Station at 6:34 pm.

As many as four people were trapped in a sewer line in Rohini Sector 16 of the national capital on Tuesday evening. The rescue operation is underway with fire tenders at the spot.

DCP, Outer North district Delhi, Brijendra Yadav said that a call was received at the Samaypur Badli Police Station at 6:34 pm regarding the falling of three workers of MTNL in a sewer in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. He said that a rickshaw driver later tried to rescue the three workers, and in the process, was trapped inside the sewer too.

"On this SHO Samaypur Badli along with investigating officer and beat staff rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Fire department officials and ambulance were also present," said Yadav.

"Rescue efforts are underway. No person has been rescued yet," he added. According to the fire department, a total of four fire tenders rushed to the site.

