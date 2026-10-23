Several protesters detained as anti-SIR march heads towards ECI headquarters, Section 163 enforced

New Delhi:

Several protesters were detained in central Delhi on Friday as a march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls advanced towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters. Delhi Police imposed restrictions on mass gatherings under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) amid heightened security arrangements. The demonstration was organised by the Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR, a collective opposing the voter-list revision exercise. Participants assembled near Gole Dak Khana, at the junction of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg, carrying the national flag and banners demanding that the exercise be stopped. The march comes amid opposition from various political groups and organisations over alleged voter deletions during the SIR process.

Protesters raise slogans against Chief Election Commissioner

As the march progressed, demonstrators raised slogans targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demanding an end to the electoral roll revision exercise. The slogans included "Gyanesh Kumar, resign", "Halt SIR" and "Won't tolerate vote theft". The protesters alleged that the SIR exercise had resulted in the removal of a large number of voters from electoral rolls, raising concerns about the right to vote.

Students, young people and farmers took part in the demonstration. Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also joined the protesters, along with members of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO).

The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) extended their support to the march. Activists from Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh were among those who participated.

Police stop march, protesters hold 'People's Parliament'

Security was stepped up across central Delhi, with Delhi Police personnel and the Rapid Action Force deployed in significant numbers to manage the gathering. When police personnel stopped the march, demonstrators sat down and held a 'People's Parliament', a programme announced by the organisers. "This is not about reclaiming Jantar Mantar; this is about saving democracy and the country," a protester said. Another participant argued that the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site would not stop demonstrations, saying every street in the country would become a Jantar Mantar. The remark came as several organisations announced plans for protests in different parts of India.

Anti-SIR campaign plans protests in 88 cities

People Against SIR has launched a website to share information about demonstrations planned across the country. According to the collective, protests have been scheduled in 88 cities across 18 states, with 145 organisations participating in the campaign.

The programmes are scheduled to continue from Friday until November 1. Organisers have appealed to farmers, workers, young people, women and members of other sections of society to join the demonstrations while carrying the national flag. The Delhi protest is expected to conclude with the adoption of resolutions and the singing of the national anthem, according to the organisers.

The campaign reflects growing mobilisation by groups opposing the SIR exercise. However, the allegations of voter deletions raised by protesters remain their stated concerns and should be assessed against official electoral data and responses from the Election Commission.

Traffic restrictions imposed across central Delhi

The march also prompted traffic arrangements in several parts of the national capital. The Delhi Traffic Police imposed diversions from 1 pm to 5 pm, warning that congestion could affect areas around Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar.

Commuters were advised to avoid unnecessary travel through the affected stretches, plan their journeys in advance and follow directions issued by traffic personnel. With the march drawing participants from different states and security restrictions in force, motorists travelling through central Delhi were advised to account for possible delays.

Why is the SIR exercise facing opposition?

The Special Intensive Revision is an electoral roll revision exercise conducted by the Election Commission to review and update voter lists. Such revisions can involve checking voter details and determining whether entries need to be added, corrected or removed in accordance with applicable rules. Opposition parties and several organisations have raised concerns about the potential exclusion of eligible voters during the process. The protesters in Delhi have made similar allegations and demanded that the exercise be halted.

(With inputs from PTI)

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