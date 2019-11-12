Image Source : PTI 2 killed, 12 injured as tractor falls into gorge in UPs Badaun district

Two women were killed and 12 others injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling on fell into a gorge after being hit by a speeding bus in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Tuesday. According to Superintendent of Police (City) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, the accident took place on Monday night at around 11 pm on a bypass on the Bisauli road.

All the passengers on the tractor trolley were from the same family and were on their way to attend a religious event.

Policemen and local residents rushed the injured to the district hospital.



The deceased have been identified as Anupam Sharma (30) and Poonam Devi (55), police said, adding that the bus driver, who tried to flee from the spot, has been arrested.

Five of the injured are stated to be in a serious condition, police said.

