Several injured after truck carrying 17 kanwariyas overturns on Rishikesh-Gangotri highway in Uttarakhand Uttarakhand kanwariya truck accident: The vehicle was enroute to Chamba from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand when it overturned on the Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway in Tehri Garhwal.

Dehradun:

Several kanwariyas were injured, some of them critically, after a truck they were travelling in overturned on the Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway in the Narendranagar area of Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Wednesday. Police and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) were immediately rushed to the spot to launch rescue operations.

The accident took place near Jajal when the ill-fated vehicle was ferrying the kanwariyas from Rishikesh to Chamba in the district. The driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip onto the road.

Rescue operations launched, injured shifted to hospital

Following the accident, local police, administrative officials, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the site and immediately launched a rescue operation.

According to initial reports, the truck was carrying approximately 15 to 17 Kanwar pilgrims. The injured were immediately rushed to the Fakot Primary Health Centre for first aid. Those with serious injuries were referred to AIIMS Rishikesh and the hospital in Narendranagar for further treatment.

SDRF personnel are continuing their search at the scene to ensure no individuals remain trapped in the vehicle. Senior officials are closely monitoring the situation.

CM Dhami on accident

Taking to X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he is saddened to know about the accident and has ordered best possible to the injured.

"Sad news has been received about a truck accident near Jajal Fakot on the Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway. I pray to God for the peace of the souls of those who lost their lives in the accident and for the speedy recovery of the injured. The district administration has been directed to provide all possible treatment to the injured," he wrote in the post.