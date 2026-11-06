Several coaches of Karmabhoomi Express catch fire in Punjab's Rajpura, panic among passengers

The train was travelling from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri when the incident occurred. After the fire broke out, the train was brought to a halt. As smoke began billowing from the coaches, panic gripped passengers, who rushed out of the train to save their lives. A thick cloud of smoke was visible across the area.
Initial reports suggested that some passengers may have sustained injuries. However, Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay denied reports of casualties.
According to the railway official, the train came to a safe stop near Sarai Banjara station after its safety system was activated. Efforts to extinguish the fire are underway, and senior railway officials are present at the site.
The CPRO further stated that there had been no reports of injuries so far.
Cause of fire under probe
"Our immediate priority is to ensure that passengers reach their destinations safely. We have arranged an alternative train and asked passengers to proceed to a nearby station, approximately 500 metres away, from where they will be transported safely to their destinations," he said.
"We have not received any information regarding casualties. Three coaches were engulfed in flames, while a fourth coach was also slightly affected.
"The train was an unreserved service travelling from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri. Our primary focus remains ensuring the safe onward journey of passengers, and alternative arrangements have been made accordingly," he said.
Also Read:
Massive fire breaks out at Gaffar Market in Delhi's Karol Bagh; 27 fire tenders rushed