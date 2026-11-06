Several coaches of Karmabhoomi Express catch fire in Punjab's Rajpura, panic among passengers

A major fire broke out in the Karmabhoomi Express near Sarai Banjara village, close to Rajpura railway station in Patiala, Punjab. Four coaches of the train were engulfed in flames.

The train was travelling from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri when the incident occurred. After the fire broke out, the train was brought to a halt. As smoke began billowing from the coaches, panic gripped passengers, who rushed out of the train to save their lives. A thick cloud of smoke was visible across the area.

Initial reports suggested that some passengers may have sustained injuries. However, Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay denied reports of casualties.

According to the railway official, the train came to a safe stop near Sarai Banjara station after its safety system was activated. Efforts to extinguish the fire are underway, and senior railway officials are present at the site.

The CPRO further stated that there had been no reports of injuries so far.

Cause of fire under probe