Seven more test positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir; four of them came in contact with dead patient

Image Source : PTI Sanitation worker sprays disinfectants inside a hospital in Jammu earlier this month

Seven more persons on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, four out of who had come in contact with the 65-year-old man who had succumbed to the virus.

"Tough to be the harbinger of unpleasant news. But being informed is being prepared. 7 more positive cases in Srinagar today. 4 cases- history of contact with already positive cases of religious congregation; other three- travel history outside J&K contacts being traced (sic)," Jammu and Kashmir's government spokesperson Rohit Kansal informed the public through Twitter.

While four of the people who tested positive are from the Hajin neighbourhood in Bandipore district, another person is a resident of Jawaharnagar in the capital city Srinagar. The remaining two persons are a couple, a 45-year-old man and his wife, from Srinagar's Ahmad Nagar locality.

A total of 27 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir now.

