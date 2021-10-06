Thursday, October 07, 2021
     
Of the seven, 5 died on the spot and two passed away on the way to hospital, the sources said.

Belagavi (Karnataka) Published on: October 06, 2021 23:57 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

7 dead as house collapses in Karnataka's Belagavi district.

Seven of a family died after a house collapsed at Badal-Ankalgi village in the Belagavi district on Wednesday following heavy rainfall, the police sources said.

Of the seven, five died on the spot and two on the way to hospital, the sources said. Two of the deceased were girls of about 8 years, they said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief about the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to each of the victims.

Also, Bommai advised the district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol to visit the spot on Thursday and the Deputy Commissioner of the district to take all the necessary measures.

Further details are awaited in this regard. 

