Seven boys, one scooty, no helmets: Minors caught in bizzare traffic violation in Odisha's Sambalpur | Video The group pf boys were reportedly speeding, shouting, and misbehaving on the road, drawing the attention of stunned locals.

Bhubaneswar:

In a shocking and bizarre incident from Sambalpur, Odisha, seven young boys were seen riding on a single scooty, creating chaos on the streets of the Dhanupali police station area on Sunday night. The reckless act, resembling a circus stunt, was not only dangerous but also a blatant violation of traffic rules.

What made the situation even more alarming was that six of the seven boys were minors, and none of them were wearing helmets. The group was reportedly speeding, shouting, and misbehaving on the road, drawing the attention of stunned locals.

Caught on camera, action by police

A passerby captured the entire scene on video, which quickly went viral on social media. As the footage gained traction, the Dhanupali Police sprang into action. Using CCTV footage, the authorities traced the scooty and detained the rider. The vehicle was also seized and brought to the police station.

Hefty fine and parental warning

The police booked the scooty owner under multiple sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, imposing a fine of Rs 21,500. The charges included carrying more than one pillion rider, allowing minors to drive, reckless driving, and failure to wear helmets.

The parents of the minors were called to the police station and given a stern warning. Police officials made it clear that any repeat of such dangerous behavior would lead to stricter legal consequences.

Not just a stunt, but a wake-up call

This incident underscores a growing problem: the rising trend of minors illegally operating vehicles in urban areas. While some may dismiss such stunts as harmless fun, the truth is that they pose serious threats to public safety.

Sambalpur Police have repeatedly urged citizens not to hand over vehicles to underage individuals and to always adhere to traffic rules. However, this incident shows that despite awareness drives, some continue to flout the law in the name of thrill or showmanship.

(Report by Shubham Kumar from Odisha)