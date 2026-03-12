Setback for CPM: Veteran leader G Sudhakaran to contest Keralam polls as Independent candidate

Alappuzha:

In a major setback for the Communist Party of India (Marxist), veteran leader G Sudhakaran on Thursday announced that he has severed all ties with the party and declared that he will contest the upcoming Keralam Assembly elections as an Independent from his home turf, Ambalappuzha.

No question of support from the UDF

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakaran said he would enter the fray from the constituency, long considered a CPI(M) stronghold in the coastal district of Alappuzha. "There is no question of support from the UDF as I have not sought it. I have not spoken to anyone," he said.

The former minister also said he would not organise wall paintings or conventions as part of his election campaign. "I have not sought anyone's support," he said.

Sudhakaran to raise political issues during campaign

Sudhakaran said he would raise political issues during the campaign but would not speak against the state government. At the same time, he indicated that he would address issues related to corruption.

Sudhakaran said he had not submitted any complaint to the state committee and had resolved issues at lower levels. He added he had never approached the chief minister or the party leadership seeking their intervention or a ticket.

Referring to recent reports about him, Sudhakaran said several statements attributed to him in the media were incorrect. He also dismissed speculation that he would contest with the backing of the UDF, calling such claims "propaganda".

He further said that although some leaders had visited him, no senior party leaders had approached him for reconciliation.

Sudhakaran recalled that he joined the CPI(M) 68 years ago while still in school and became active in party politics during his time at SN College in 1967. "I did not join the party after being forced by anyone," he said.

Sudhakaran said he had not renewed his party membership, which is scrutinised by the CPI(M) branch committee. "When I come out of party membership, I am out of organisational work. But I am not leaving the party ideology and policies," he said.

Also Read:

Also Read: