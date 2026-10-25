Setback for Congress as ex-MLA Raminder Singh Awla joins Akali Dal ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

The Congress on Sunday suffered a setback after Punjab's former MLA Raminder Singh Awla joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), just months before assembly elections in the state.

He joined the Akali Dal in presence of party's national president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who said it was pleasure for him to welcome Awla, adding he would work toward strengthening the party ahead of the assembly polls.

"It is a pleasure to welcome senior Congress leader and former MLA from Jalalabad, Raminder Singh Awla, into the Shiromani Akali Dal fold," Punjab's former deputy chief minister said on X (formerly Twitter). "Jalalabad gave me the opportunity to serve it thrice. It is also a constituency which witnessed revolutionary development during the Akali governments."

"Now with Mr Awla joining the party I am confident he will put in his best to strengthen the @Akali_Dal_ in this constituency as well as the entire border belt to ensure the party’s victory in 2027," he added.

52-year-old Awla represented the Jalalabad constituency in the Punjab Legislative Assembly after he won a byelection from there in 2019. In the 2019 poll, Awla had defeated Akali Dal's Raj Singh Dibbipura by over 16,000 votes. He had secured 76,098 votes against Dibbipura's 59,465 votes.

The Jalalabad constituency was Badal's seat who has represented it thrice. Awla's move to join the Akali Dal would help the party strengthen itself in the Jalalabad and Guru Har Sahai assembly constituencies because he has a strong presence in the Firozpur district.

Assembly elections are likely to be held in Punjab in February or March next year. There is a massive buzz that the Akali Dal could rejoin hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Punjab polls.

Badal on Friday also indicated that his party is open to alliance with like-minded parties, while he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. The Akali Dal and the BJP were long-time allies, but their coalition ended in 2020 amid differences over the three contentious farm laws that were revoked later by the Modi government.

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