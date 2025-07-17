Serving Indian army personnel arrested by Punjab Police in ISI-linked espionage case According to AIG Ravjot Kaur Grewal, IPS, Devinder Singh, a resident of Nihalgarh in Sangrur district, was involved in obtaining classified Indian Army documents during the time when Gurpreet Singh was incarcerated in Ferozepur Jail.

Sangrur:

In a major development in the ongoing espionage investigation linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, the Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, has arrested serving Indian Army personnel Devinder Singh for allegedly aiding the leak of classified military information. The arrest, made on July 14 (Monday), in Uri, Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, followed revelations from Gurpreet Singh alias Guri or Fauji, an ex-Army man previously arrested in the same case.

Allegations of leaking classified military documents to ISI

According to AIG Ravjot Kaur Grewal, IPS, Devinder Singh, a resident of Nihalgarh, District Sangrur, played a role in procuring confidential Indian Army documents while Gurpreet was lodged in Ferozepur Jail. These documents, believed to contain sensitive defence information, were allegedly passed on to Pakistan’s ISI.

Preliminary interrogation suggests that Devinder and Gurpreet first met in 2017 during military training in Pune, and continued to serve together in assignments across Sikkim and Jammu & Kashmir.

Police remand granted, further investigation underway

Devinder Singh was presented before a court in Mohali on July 15, where a six-day police remand was granted for further questioning. Authorities aim to determine the full extent of his involvement, identify additional members of the espionage network, and track the flow of leaked information.

Punjab Police pledges action against anti-national elements

Describing the arrest as another major success in dismantling a cross-border espionage racket, the Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to safeguarding national security. The SSOC continues to investigate deeper connections and is expected to make more arrests as the case unfolds.

“The Punjab Police remains resolute in its mission to protect the nation from anti-national threats and will take the strictest action against any individuals found guilty,” the official statement added.

More details are awaited in this regard.