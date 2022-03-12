Veteran Karnataka leader CM Ibrahim resigns from Congress, likely to join JD (S)

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) CM Ibrahim resigns from Congress

Miffed veteran Congress leader and member of the legislative council from Karnataka, CM Ibrahim, tendered his resignation to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday. "I tender my resignation from Primary Membership of the party with immediate effect," read the letter

"From the past 12 years in my several letters addressed to you. I had placed before you several grievances of the party and you have indeed replied that you will take the necessary remedial measures. But so far, I don't see any changes," the letter further said.

Reportedly, he is likely to join Janata Dal (Secular)

