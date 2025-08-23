Senior IPS officer SBK Singh appointed Delhi’s DG of prisons after brief stint as Delhi police Commissioner SBK Singh, a senior IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of Prisons for Delhi, after serving a short tenure as the Delhi Police Commissioner.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government appointed senior IPS officer SBK Singh as the new Director General (Prisons) of Delhi. According to an official government order issued on Thursday, “S.B.K. Singh, IPS (AGMUT: 1988), Director General (Home Guards), is transferred and posted as Director General (Prisons) with immediate effect.” Singh, who had recently been given the additional charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner, now takes over the role of overseeing Delhi’s prison management and security.

(Image Source : GOVT )

Short tenure as Delhi police commissioner

SBK Singh's appointment as Director General of Prisons comes after a brief and unusual 21-day stint as the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Singh had taken over the additional charge of Delhi’s top police position on July 31. His tenure as the capital's police chief was notably short. Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre, had previously served as the Director General of Home Guards.

Satish Golcha appointed as New Delhi Police commissioner

With SBK Singh’s reassignment, senior IPS officer Satish Golcha has been appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order stating that, “With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT: 1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders.”

Golcha replaces SBK Singh as the head of the Delhi Police force, taking charge during a crucial time for the city’s security apparatus.

Golcha’s appointment as the Delhi Police Commissioner comes just a day after an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during her ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme in North Delhi’s Civil Lines.

The CM was attacked by a man while attending the public outreach event, which raised concerns about her security.

Following the attack, the Union government provided Gupta with Z-category VIP security cover, ensuring enhanced protection for her, her residence, and official premises. The decision was made in response to the growing security threats faced by the Delhi Chief Minister.