Senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit appointed new Intelligence Bureau chief; know who is he

New Delhi:

Senior IPS officer Mahesh Dixit was appointed on Thursday (June 25) as the new Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared his appointment. Dixit will take over from incumbent Tapan Kumar Deka.

Mahesh Dixit appointed as IB chief for two years

Dixit, a 1993-batch IPS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been appointed for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Mahesh Dixit, IPS (AP:93), Special Director, Intelligence Bureau as Director, Intelligence Bureau vice Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS (HP:88), for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by granting extension in service under the provisions of FR 56(d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," the official statement reads.

Who is Mahesh Dixit?

Dixit is a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre. He has been serving as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau and is widely regarded as one of the agency's most experienced officers in intelligence gathering and internal security operations.

A significant part of his career was spent in Jammu and Kashmir, where he headed the Intelligence Bureau's Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in Srinagar. In that role, he oversaw intelligence operations across Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh and played a key role in monitoring security developments following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Dixit has extensive experience in counter-terrorism operations and has handled several sensitive assignments within the Intelligence Bureau. His work has included tackling Pakistan-backed infiltration networks, monitoring radicalisation activities, and addressing threats linked to Left-Wing Extremism.

About Intelligence Bureau

The Intelligence Bureau is India's principal internal intelligence agency, tasked with gathering and analysing intelligence within the country. It plays a critical role in safeguarding national security through counter-intelligence, counter-terrorism, and internal security operations.

The Intelligence Bureau functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and works closely with central and state security agencies.

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