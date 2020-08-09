Image Source : PTI Senior Ghaziabad police officers take steps to address issues faced by young officers

The Ghaziabad police department has taken steps to address the issues faced by the junior police officers due to the increased workload in the last few days. It is being noted that because of the high level of stress and pressure, junior police officers have lost interest in their job. This is effecting the quality of policing in the district.

All this considered, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani organised a hearing/gathering of police personnel. All the top policemen of the district were there. SSP himself heard the grievances of the people working in his department.

Ghaziabad Police had, earlier, launched 'Operation Prahaar' under which as many as 171 miscreants have been put behind bars. Moreover, 100 wanted/warranted criminals were caught by the police.

Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani oversaw a marathon campaign under which 66 wanted and 34 warranted criminals were arrested. A total of 71 other criminals have ben arrested and sent to jail.

To add to this, 127 vehicles have ben seized for violating traffic rules under various police stations in the intensive checking operation conducted yesterday.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage