Senior advocate Deepinder Singh Patwalia is new Advocate General of Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE CM Channi appoints senior advocate Deepinder Singh Patwalia as Advocate General of Punjab

Highlights Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is learnt to have been pushing for his appointment.

Patwalia appointment comes days after the resignation of senior advocate A P S Deol

Sidhu had even stepped down as the Punjab Congress chief over the appointments of Deol

The Punjab government on Friday appointed senior advocate Deepinder Singh Patwalia as the new Advocate General for the state. Patwalia is said to be close to state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and is his pick for the top post, sources said.

"The Governor of Punjab in exercise of power conferred under Article 165 of the Constitution of India is pleased to appoint Deepinder Singh Patwalia, senior advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court, as advocate general for the state of Punjab with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," according to an official order.

APS Deol had resigned as A-G after a much-long tussle with state Sidhu who had been pushing in for his exit. Deol, had represented former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 desecration incidents and police firing on protesters. Sidhu had even stepped down as the Punjab Congress chief over the appointments of Deol and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the director general of police.

Later, Sidhu withdrew his resignation but put a precondition that he would resume the charge the day a new advocate general was appointed and a panel for the appointment of a new director general of police came from the UPSC.

On November 9, Channi had announced that the resignation of Deol had been accepted and a new AG would be appointed. On November 16, Sidhu resumed the charge at the party's state office.

ALSO READ: Sidhu gets his way in Punjab, CM Channi accepts resignation of Advocate General APS Deol

Latest India News