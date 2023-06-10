Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Narendra Modi with high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu during installation of Sengol at inauguration of new Parliament building in New Delhi.

Sengol in new Parliament building: The head of the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, a Saivite mutt based in the town of Thiruvaduthurai in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district, has said that recent media reports have misunderstood the history of the 'Sengol' now placed in the new Parliament complex and that it was first presented to Lord Mountbatten the last Viceroy to India, before it was given to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on the eve of India's independence.

A statement issued by the Adheenam on social media also debunked a recent media report as mischievous and said it has been taken out of context and is a distortion of facts.

Sri La Sri Ambalavanan Desika Paramacharya Swamigal, the 24th head of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, said that everybody has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi placing the Sengol in the New Parliament building during its inauguration. A section of media had recently alleged that the seer had said there was no clear information on whether the ceremonial spectre was given to Lord Mountbatten before it was presented to Jawaharlal Nehru in August 1947.

"A couple of days ago, in some media reports, they mentioned that there is no image of Mountbatten and no such evidence for that. But, they have misunderstood it," the head of the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam told media.

"We know that if we go to the chief minister or the Prime Minster's office, photographers are not allowed inside their offices. Some media reports have wrongly published that the photograph is not there, which is unfortunately sad. Don't publish such things."

The seer explained the history and the importance of Sengol. "It was made by Vumidi Bangaru jewellers where a Nandi image was placed at the top and a Namachavaya image at the bottom with letters written on the Sengol. Through Thiruvavaduthurai Aadhinam, Kumaraswamy Thambiran Swamigal, Manickam Odhuvar; and Nadaswaram artist Rajarathinam Pillai went to Delhi through flight on the occasion of Indian Independence.

"On midnight of August 14, 1947, Kumaraswamy Thambiran Swamigal gave Sengol to Lord Mountbatten and taken back by Thambiran Swamigal. After getting it back, he went for the procession and chanted slogans. Later he gave the five-feet-long gold Sengol to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. During that time, Tirumurai verses were sung and the pooja was performed. This is what our history says about Sengol," Sri La Sri Ambalavanan Desika Paramacharya Swamigal said.

The statement issued by the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam said it is "deeply pained by the continuing efforts of some section of the media to discredit the Adheenam." "There is no photograph of Mountbatten with the Sengol because the Adheenam people of that time did not go with cameras to take pictures. They went about the task of presenting the Sengol which they completed successfully and reported to the Adheenam upon return. This has been subsequently recorded in several reports including the media," the statement said.

"We are proud about the role of the Adheenam in the Sengol ceremony of 1947. The group from the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam went to Delhi on invitation, with the Sengol. There the Sengol was given to Mountbatten, taken back and purified by ganga jal abhishekham Then it was handed over to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru," the statement of the Guru Maha Sannidhanam of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam said.

Seer head congratulates PM Modi:

The head of the seer further congratulated PM Narendra Modi for making Tamil Nadu proud."During the inauguration of the New Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Sengol which was kept in the Allahabad museum and placed it in the new parliament. Pooja was performed and Tirumurai verses were sung and Nadaswaram was played in which all Tamil Nadu maha Aadheenams (seers) gave Sengol to PM Narendra Modi and placed in the new parliament premise near the Speaker's chair," said the seer.

Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja on May 28, during the inauguration of the New Parliament. He also prostrated as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony. Before it was installed in the new Parliament building, PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams.

