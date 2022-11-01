Shrikant Tyagi to launch campaign with his community | What explains his strength to take on BJP

Follow us on Image Source : SHRIKANT TYAGI/ INSTAGRAM Shrikant Tyagi set to stir political circle in Noida

Politics and caste go hand in hand in Indian politics. Self-claimed politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was in news for misbehaving with a woman on camera in Noida society and was jailed for a brief period, is now eyeing to relaunch himself in Noida politics with the support of some members of Tyagi community. With playing a sympathy card, he wants to get support from anti-BJP members from Tyagi community.

Tyagi playing victim card

After getting released from jail, BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi held a meeting with members of the Tyagi community in Muzaffarnagar on Monday evening and said that the community was planning to hold a gathering of the Tyagi-Brahmin societies soon.

Shrikant Tyagi had been booked under the Gangsters Act and relevant IPC sections after he abused and shoved a woman resident of his society in Noida following an argument over illegal encroachments a few months ago.

He said that the members of Tyagi society, who are also BJP workers, are feeling insecure. "We are going to take a big decision in the coming days, which will be announced after holding a massive rally in the NCR, soon," he added.

Shrikant Tyagi has been visiting villages that have a sizeable Tyagi population in this regard.

"Shrikant Tyagi has been unfairly targeted. We are planning to confront the BJP, and we will elect a member who belongs to our community," said Mangram Tyagi, a prominent leader of the community.

Addressing the gathering of the Tyagi Samaj, Shrikant said, "I accept that misbehaving with any woman is wrong, but is it wrong to protect one's honour? That was the reaction to the action. I was just protecting my honour, that was my only fault and for it, I was booked under the Gangster Act and many more sections."

He also blamed a section of BJP leaders who had plotted and planned against him for political reasons.



How’s his prospect in politics

Tyagi is jailed, famous, so what if for a wrong reason, enjoying support of his community. These facts, clearly suggest that Tyagi is now pushing himself to the political trajectory to find a bright career in polity.

His political influence in Noida

Samajwadi Party's Noida Mahanagar vice-president, Shailendra Kumar resigned from the primary membership of the party. He wrote a letter to party president Akhilesh Yadav and other senior officials explaining to them the reasons behind his decision as SP came out in full support of Shrikant Tyagi. Kumar is apparently miffed over party's support to Shrikant Tyagi.

On August 21, a big Mahapanchayat (congregation) of the Tyagi community held at the Ramlila ground in Gejha village, Noida in support of then jailed Tyagi. Not only from Noida but hundreds of community members from parts of Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Hapur also participated in the meeting. The massive support for Tyagi is a testimonial of the fact that he can make a full-time career in politics if he chooses to.

(With IANS input

