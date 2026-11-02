'Self-approval, self-policing': PETA India's Anjana Aggarwal tears into govt's draft rules on animal testing

The Centre's draft rules on animal experimentation have come under the scrutiny of animal rights activists and organisations, including the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India), which has highlighted that the proposed rules could weaken the existing animal protections and could expose them to greater suffering in labs.

The Centre published the Draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals) Rules, 2026 in October, proposing to replace the existing 1968 and 1998 rules. The Centre has sought suggestions on it until November 5.

But animal rights activists and organisations believe that the proposed rules would only weaken the independent oversight and existing animal welfare protection. Raising concerns over it, Dr Anjana Aggarwal, Scientist and Research Policy Advisor at PETA India, told India TV that protective wildlife species and community animals could be picked up for experimentation if the draft rules are notified.

Furthermore, the framework could create opportunities for research institutions to expand animal-based experimentation without adequate independent scrutiny, she warned.

Could foreign pharmaceutical companies shift animal testing to India?

During her conversation with India TV, Dr Anjana asked if international pharmaceutical companies, which are increasingly exploring alternatives to animal testing in their home countries, could continue animal-based experiments through research organisations in India. She argued that the draft rules could turn India into a suitable alternative for such companies.

"If these draft rules are notified, institutions will monitor themselves. They will try to increase their businesses. Their strong interest would be to get as many proposals approved as possible," she said.

She said that countries like the United States (US) provide details regarding such experimentation and the number of animals that are rehabilitated after experiments.

"Unfortunately, this system is not openly available in India. The CCSEA (Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals) has the stated responsibility of maintaining a database, but we do not know where that database is," she said.

Proposed shift in monitoring raises concerns

Dr Anjana believes that the draft framework has triggered a debate over the monitoring and approval of experiments conducted in research institutions. Allowing institutions to take greater responsibility for approving and monitoring their own experiments could weaken independent scrutiny, she argued.

"Now they are saying that the Institutional Animal Ethics Committee will do the monitoring. If they do that, it will become a system of self-approval and self-policing. The entire process could become a rubber-stamp mechanism," she said.

Why is the world moving towards non-animal testing?

In her interaction with India TV, Dr Anjana said the world is moving towards non-animal testing. She said the European Union (EU) proposed a framework for non-animal testing in 2026, but she described the draft proposal in India as a backward step.

"India should also get in line with these standards. India has shown leadership in several fields. We started well in 2014 when we banned cosmetic testing on animals. This is the time to get back on track and build momentum rather than walk backwards," she said.

She called for greater investment in alternative research that could help in providing more relevant data for human health research. According to her, three steps need to be taken in India: replacing animal experiments wherever validated alternatives are already available, directing more research funding towards modern and human-relevant methods, and accelerating the development of non-animal testing technologies.

"We have organ-on-chips, organoids, computational models and simulation models. Even AI systems can be used to analyse massive amounts of data and identify outdated systems where we can replace animal experiments," she said.

'Government should reconsider draft proposal'

She said the government needs to reconsider the draft proposal. PETA India has prepared a roadmap in line with the way other countries have done, under which India can switch to biomedical research and non-animal research, Dr Anjana said.

"PETA India wants this draft not to be approved as it is. Rather, a stronger version should be introduced in which we can strengthen protections and promote more non-animal methods," she told India TV, while concluding the discussion.

Note: Citizens can send their suggestions or objections to the proposed rules by writing to cpcsea-mef@gov.in.

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