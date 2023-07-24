Seema Haider case: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer AP Singh meets Pakistan national in Greater Noida

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Seema steps up initiatives to get Indian citizenship

Seema Haider case: Lawyer AP Singh, who hit headlines after defending Nirbhaya's convicts in the court, met Pakistani national Seema Ghulam Haida at her lover Sachin Meena's residence in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. He appealed to the President to grant Indian citizenship to Seema.

I'm hopeful that Seema will get Indian citizenship, he said after meeting her. Seema has full faith in the Indian investigative agencies and the UP Police, he added.

She is ready for any kind of investigation and she is cooperating as well, Singh said.

He further said that in India people from outside countries have been getting citizenship and on similar grounds, Seema should also get citizenship.

Who is Seema Haider?

According to the couple, Seema and Sachin Meena got in touch while playing PUBG in 2019 and a dramatic love story unfolded between the two living more than 1,300 km apart, in countries not too friendly to each other. Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police. Seema became the talk of the town after reaching India without valid documents via Nepal to live with Sachin.

Pakistan Embassy approached

In another development in the case, the Noida Police sent all documents related to Seema to the Pakistan Embassy in Delhi.

Earlier, ATS (Anti Terror Squad) along with Noida Police questioned Seema, his lover Sachin and his father. Her documents have been sent to Pakistan Embassy to confirm whether Seema is a Pakistani citizen or not. Further action will be taken after the report comes.

