Lions Club felicitates Delhi Police Lady ASI Seema Dhakha who reunited 76 missing children with their families

Lions Club on Friday felicitated Assistant Sub Inspector Seema Dhaka of Delhi Police, whose name hit the news headlines when she rescued 76 missing children within three months and reunited them with their families.

Seema Dhaka was the Head Constable at the Delhi Police Missing Persons Cell when she sifted through missing children’s records and succeeded in tracing 76 missing children within a time span of three months. Out of them, 56 children were less than 14 years of age. In one case, she had to travel to West Bengal to trace a minor. The minor was eventually traced and reunited with his family, after policemen went in boats and crossed two rivers during flood season, to reach the child.

A native of Badaut, near Meerut, Seema Dhaka, used to cycle daily for 6 km to her college. She was given an out-of-turn promotion by Delhi Police Commissioner S. N. Shrivastav and was posted as ASI at Samaypur Badli police station. Seema is the mother of an eight-year-old boy.

The promotion came under the Asadharan Karya Puraskar incentive scheme announced by the city’s commissioner of police in August this year, an official release said.

"I am a mother and never want someone to lose their child," Dhaka had then told media.

"We worked round the clock every day on missing reports to rescue children," she had said.

It was celebration time at the Lions Club on Friday, when Lion VK Luthra, past international director, felicitated the brave Delhi Police ASI for her exemplary and heroic deeds, in the presence of Lion Deepak Talwar, past council chairman, Lion Arun Puri, past district governor, Lion Gourav Gupta, past president, and others.

Seema was presented with the Certificate of Appreciation of the International President of Lions Club International.

LCI is the largest service organization in the world. It has a presence in more than 200 countries, and it is involved in providing succour to the needy and less fortunate people of the community.

