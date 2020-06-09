Tuesday, June 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi: Seelampur Sub-Inspector dies of coronavirus

Delhi: Seelampur Sub-Inspector dies of coronavirus

A sub-inspector in the Delhi Police died of coronavirus infection at the age of 59 on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as SI Karambeer, was on ventilator support for the last five days. He was diabetic as well.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @@abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2020 19:01 IST
Seelampur Sub-Inspector dies of coronavirus in Delhi
Image Source : INDIA TV

Seelampur Sub-Inspector dies of coronavirus in Delhi

A sub-inspector in the Delhi Police died of coronavirus infection at the age of 59 on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as SI Karambeer, was on ventilator support for the last five days. He was diabetic as well.

SI Karambeer was admitted with symptoms of coronavirus at Army Base Hospital where he breathed his last. He was the driver of ACP Seelampur.

He is survived by his wife, a 23-year-old daughter, and a 26-year-old son. All three family members also tested positive for the virus. 

Four cops of the Delhi Police have tested positive for the virus so far.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X