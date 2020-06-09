Delhi: Seelampur Sub-Inspector dies of coronavirus

Image Source : INDIA TV Seelampur Sub-Inspector dies of coronavirus in Delhi

A sub-inspector in the Delhi Police died of coronavirus infection at the age of 59 on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as SI Karambeer, was on ventilator support for the last five days. He was diabetic as well.

SI Karambeer was admitted with symptoms of coronavirus at Army Base Hospital where he breathed his last. He was the driver of ACP Seelampur.

He is survived by his wife, a 23-year-old daughter, and a 26-year-old son. All three family members also tested positive for the virus.

Four cops of the Delhi Police have tested positive for the virus so far.

दिल्ली पुलिस में एक और पुलिस कर्मी सब इंस्पेक्टर कर्मबीर की कोरोना से मौत, ये सीलमपुर थाने में तैनात थे, डायबटीज के मरीज भी थे, इनकी पत्नी बेटे और बेटी को भी कोरोना हुआ लेकिन सिम्टम्स नही है। दिल्ली पुलिस में अब तक चार पुलिसकर्मियों की कोरोना से दुखद मौत हुई है। @indiatvnews — Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) June 9, 2020

