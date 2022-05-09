Monday, May 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Curfew imposed in entire Sri Lanka with immediate effect: Police Spokesperson
  • As a small token of appreciation, IndiGo would like to offer electric wheelchair for child barred from boarding flight: CEO
  • Took best possible decision under difficult circumstances: IndiGo CEO on specially-abled child being barred from boarding flight
  • Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana likely to meet PM Modi in Delhi
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Centre tells SC it has decided to re-examine provisions of sedition law

Centre tells SC it has decided to re-examine provisions of sedition law

On Saturday, the Centre defended the law on sedition and the 1962 verdict of a constitution bench upholding its validity, saying they have withstood "the test of time" about six decades and the instances of its abuse would never be a justification of reconsideration.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2022 15:49 IST
supreme court
Image Source : PTI

The top court, in 1962, had upheld the validity of the sedition law while attempting to restrict its scope for misuse.

The Central government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it has decided to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of sedition law and requests it not to take up the sedition case till the matter is examined by the government. On Saturday, the Centre defended the law on sedition and the 1962 verdict of a constitution bench upholding its validity, saying they have withstood "the test of time" about six decades and the instances of its abuse would never be a justification of reconsideration. 

A bench of three judges comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, on May 5, said that it would hear arguments on May 10 on the legal question of whether the pleas challenging the colonial-era penal law on sedition be referred to a larger bench for reconsidering the 1962 verdict of a five-judge constitution bench in the Kedar Nath Singh case.

The top court, in 1962, had upheld the validity of the sedition law while attempting to restrict its scope for misuse.

Read More | Centre defends sedition law in SC, says individual cases no ground for repeal

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News