Sedition case: Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to filmmaker Aisha Sultana

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to filmmaker Aisha Sultana in the sedition case registered against her by Kavaratti Police of Lakshadweep.

The bench observed that "Prima facie, the offences alleged by the prosecution are not attracted. She has no criminal antecedents. She is not likely to flee from justice."

The sedition case was registered against her for her controversial 'bio-weapon' remark during a discussion on Lakshadweep policies implemented by Praful Koda Patel in a Malayalam news channel.

The Kerala High Court had granted her interim anticipatory bail for a week and had directed her to appear before police today for interrogation as per Section 41A Code of Criminal Procedure notice.

She was entitled to the benefit of the presence of her counsel during interrogation, the Court had said in the order.

In the event of arrest, the court had said that she should be released in interim anticipatory bail for one week on the execution of Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties for the like sum to the satisfaction of the arresting officer.

