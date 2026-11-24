New Delhi:

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has alleged that the security cover of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was deliberately withdrawn to pave the way for his assassination. Recalling the threats her husband faced during political tours, she said she had repeatedly expressed concerns about his safety, but the warnings were not adequately addressed.

Sonia Gandhi shared these recollections during a conversation with her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, about her book Belonging: A Journey of Love. The discussion, shared through a video on social media, revisited several personal moments from her life, including her marriage, family memories, the impact of politics and the painful experiences surrounding Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.

Speaking about the book, Sonia Gandhi said it was largely built around her own memories, with Rahul and Priyanka adding their recollections, which brought a different dimension to the narrative. She described her children as her greatest source of happiness and strength, while humorously acknowledging that they could also test her patience.

Sonia Gandhi recalls Rahul's warning about Rajiv Gandhi's security

During the conversation, Sonia Gandhi recalled Rajiv Gandhi's political tours when he was serving as the Leader of the Opposition. She said the former prime minister travelled in an open jeep during some of these visits and faced protests, including stone-pelting incidents.

Describing one such tour as particularly disturbing, Sonia Gandhi said she was worried about Rajiv Gandhi's security, especially during visits to states governed by opposition parties. She alleged that the authorities responsible for his protection did not take the security concerns seriously enough.

Rahul Gandhi, who accompanied his father during the tour, also witnessed the protests and stone-pelting. Sonia Gandhi recalled how her son expressed his fears after returning home, telling her, "Mama, if we don’t do something about Papa’s security, I know I’m going to come back for his funeral very soon."

She said the tour of Bihar became a decisive moment in raising her concerns, although she had been worried about Rajiv Gandhi's security even before that incident. Recalling the withdrawal of his security arrangements, Sonia Gandhi alleged that the decision was not accidental and was taken deliberately. "Papa’s security was removed so that he got killed. Papa’s security was not, removal was not just an accident. It was done on purpose so that he got killed," she said.

Rahul Gandhi says his mother left some memories out of the book

Sharing the video on X, Rahul Gandhi said that despite the book spanning more than 500 pages, his mother had left out some memories from the account. He said the decision to withdraw his father's security had brought relief to some people but joy to others, suggesting that there was an intention behind the move.

Rahul Gandhi said he and Priyanka had sat down with their mother to revisit different phases of her life, bringing back memories of happiness, laughter as well as immense pain. "The proposal didn’t go according to plan, and neither did my seventh birthday. The decision in 2004 gave some of us relief but others joy. There was an intention behind withdrawing Papa’s security. And even after 500+ pages, there are some things Ma has left out of her book," he wrote. He also described his mother's life as a journey shaped by profound love and devastating tragedy, which she navigated with dignity and courage.

Sonia Gandhi's journey from Italy to India and family memories

The nearly 23-minute conversation between Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra explored several chapters of her life, from her childhood in Italy and arrival in India to her family relationships and experiences in public life.

At one point, Rahul Gandhi shared a photograph of Rajiv Gandhi visiting Sonia Gandhi's father to seek his permission to marry her. Sonia Gandhi spoke about the challenges of settling in a country with a different culture, language and way of life, and recalled some of the experiences that surprised her after arriving in India.

The discussion also touched upon Sonia Gandhi's mother. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalled her grandmother's friendly nature, saying she would form friendships despite language barriers. She also remembered learning to prepare Italian dishes from her grandmother. Priyanka further recounted an emotional moment when her grandmother broke down, feeling that her daughter had moved so far from her Italian roots that she had become completely Indian.

Rahul and Priyanka recall how politics changed their mother

The conversation also revisited the chapter titled 'Did Politics Change Everything?', in which Rahul Gandhi reflected on the changes he witnessed in his mother after Rajiv Gandhi entered politics and, more significantly, following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Rahul and Priyanka recalled that their mother appeared to have changed emotionally after those events, saying they had not seen her laugh the way she once did.

Sonia Gandhi, however, interrupted the recollection to remember a light-hearted family moment, saying Rahul used to claim that his number one mother was his grandmother, Indira Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi recalled that the declaration often led to arguments within the family. Priyanka responded humorously, saying that whenever such disagreements arose, Rahul could turn to her and she would remind their mother that he was her favourite child.

Rahul Gandhi says Sonia Gandhi left out painful experiences

In another segment titled 'What's Not in the Book?', Rahul Gandhi suggested that Sonia Gandhi had deliberately left out accounts of how people had treated her and how their behaviour had changed over time.

He said his mother had faced difficult experiences, including being "brutalised, humiliated and abused", but had chosen not to dwell on those episodes in her book, possibly reflecting her compassionate nature. The conversation offered a personal glimpse into Sonia Gandhi's life beyond politics, as the family revisited memories that have shaped their personal and public journeys.

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