Parliament security breach: Man scales wall, tries to enter new building, caught by security The incident comes a day after the monsoon session of the Parliament concluded with frequent disruptions that overshadowed legislative business.

New Delhi:

In a fresh security scare at one of India’s most protected government complexes, an unidentified man infiltrated the Parliament premises early Friday morning by scaling a wall with the help of a tree near Rail Bhawan. The breach occurred around 6:30 am, when the intruder jumped over the boundary wall and reached the Garuda Dwar (Garuda Gate) of the newly built Parliament building. Parliament security personnel quickly responded and apprehended the suspect before any further movement could occur. He is currently in custody and being interrogated to determine his identity, motive, and the method by which he evaded multiple layers of security.

Officials confirmed the breach took place just a day after the monsoon session of Parliament concluded. The session, which began on July 21, saw 21 sittings but was marked by frequent disruptions, ultimately resulting in only 37 hours and 7 minutes of effective legislative business, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

This is not the first such incident in recent years. In a similar case last year, a man in his early 20s managed to breach Parliament security by scaling the wall and entering the Annexe building premises. A video of that incident showed the suspect—dressed in shorts and a T-shirt—being held by armed CISF personnel. No incriminating material was found on him during frisking.

Moreover, in a more dramatic breach in 2023, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery during a session, released yellow smoke from canisters, and shouted slogans. The intruders, identified as Sagar Sharma (25) from Lucknow and Manoranjan D (35) from Mysore, were subdued by alert Members of Parliament and security staff.

Friday’s breach has once again put a spotlight on the vulnerabilities in the Parliament's security apparatus. Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage and identifying any lapses in surveillance or response mechanisms. With repeated security failures in less than two years, questions are being raised about the effectiveness of current safety protocols at the nation’s top legislative institution.