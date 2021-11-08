Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Security beefed up outside Mukesh Ambani's Antilia after alert from taxi driver

Antilia Security News: Security outside Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai - Antilia - after an alert received by a taxi driver. According to reports, the Mumbai Police control room received a call on Monday alerting the cop about two people asking the address of Mukesh Ambani's house.

The caller, who was a taxi driver, told the police that two passengers hired his vehicle and then sought the address of Ambani's house.

The taxi driver has been asked to report to the Azad Maidan police station where his statement has been recorded.

Sources within Mumbai Police said that the facts are still being verified by the cops.

Meanwhile, a DCP level rank officer is monitoring the situation. Security has been heightened outside Antilia and extra barricading has been put up by the police. CCTV footage are also being scanned to get any possible lead.

On February 25 this year, an explosives-laden SUV was found parked near Antilia sending security agencies into a tizzy. Investigations into the case led to unravelling of a larger extortion conspiracy allegedly hatched by police officer Sachin Vaze and others.

