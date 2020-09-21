Monday, September 21, 2020
     
Section 144 imposed till Nov 4 in Mathura owing to series of upcoming festive season

The action has been taken owing to a series of forthcoming celebrations, including Gandhi Jayanti, Ram Barat, Dashahara, Ram Navami, Deepavali, Govardhan Puja

Mathura Published on: September 21, 2020 22:34 IST
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been promulgated in the Nagar Nigam area of Mathura. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) empowers an executive magistrate to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

“The action has been taken owing to a series of forthcoming celebrations, including Gandhi Jayanti, Ram Barat, Dashahara, Ram Navami, Deepavali, Govardhan Puja,” City Magistrate Manoj Kumar Singh said.

The orders would remain in force with immediate effect till November 4, he said.

He said all the restrictions under Section 144 would be strictly enforced. 

