Section 144 to be imposed in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city from 9 pm today

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be imposed in the twin cities of Cuttak and Bhubaneswar tonight to avoid large congergation on New Year eve. This was informed by police commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi. He further informed that the prohibitory order will be in force from 9 pm today. "There is an urgent need to avoid danger to human life, health or safety posted by the spread of Covid-19 pandemic," an order by the police commissionerate read.

Meanwhile, all shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall remain closed/prohibited between 10 pm today to 5 am tomorrow throughout the State.

All shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall remain closed/prohibited between 10 pm today to 5 am tomorrow throughout the State: #Odisha Government pic.twitter.com/4I2BJni4qd — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

Odisha has recorded 315 new Covid-19 cases, and 328 recoveries, the State Health Department informed on Thursday. The new 315 cases were reported from 27 of the 30 districts of the state, with 181 persons in quarantine.

As per the Health Department, the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,592. With two more deaths recorded on the same day, the death toll has reached 1,873.

With this, Odisha has registered 3,29,621 cases of novel coronavirus so far including 3,25,103 recoveries.

