As second leg of Budget session begins today; Opposition to meet at Kharge's office to plan floor strategy

Parliament Budget Session: The second leg of the Parliament's Budget session will start from today (March 13) with the government aiming to pass the Finance Bill. Meanwhile, the Opposition is expected to raise issues like the action of central agencies against the BJP's political rivals and allegations against the Adani group. Besides, Opposition leaders will also hold a meeting today around 10 AM to firm up their floor strategy as they look to corner the government in the Parliament.

According to reports, the Opposition leaders are expected to meet at the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office in the Parliament complex. Meanwhile, Kharge asserted that they want to play a constructive role in making the government accountable and sought a discussion in the House on "every burning issue facing the nation".

Opposition needs to take united stand: Congress

Speaking to the media, Congress Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said that his party wants the Opposition to take a united stand. "We will continue to raise people’s issues - price rise, LPG cost, Adani, misuse of agencies, farmers issues, governors' intervention. We will continue to work with all like-minded parties. Our meeting is called for the purpose as we want the Opposition to be united," he added.

Earlier on March 10, Kharge also accused the Narendra Modi-led government of making "sinister attempts to kill democracy" by misusing probe agencies against opposition leaders, as he slammed the Centre over the ED searches on the premises of Lalu Prasad's family.

FM Sitharaman to table budget for Jammu and Kashmir

It should be mentioned here that Parliament is meeting after a month-long recess, which allows various parliamentary panels to scrutinise allocations made in the Union Budget for different ministries. On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Supplementary Demands for Grants - Second Batch for 2022-23. She will also table the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2023-24 in Lok Sabha. The UT is at present under central rule. Notably, the Budget session of Parliament, which began on January 31, is likely to conclude on April 6.

