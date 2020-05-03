Sealed Delhi-Haryana border hampers movement of corona samples

The sealing of the Delhi-Haryana border has become a major hurdle for healthcare professionals engaged in ferrying COVID-19 samples for laboratory testing and for the movement of such workers.

Speaking to IANS Sanjeev Vashishta, Managing Director & CEO, PathKind Diagnostics said the sealing of the Delhi- Haryana border has developed as a concern for healthcare professionals commuting between Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad.

"We are authorized by the health department to conduct COVID-19 sampling and testing but are facing challenges in commuting and transporting the samples. We, as healthcare workers will be able to contribute better once the necessary authorizations are given to the doctors, para medics, lab scientific officers and ground force to ferry the samples and necessary consumables/re-agents", said Vashishta.

He insisted that the government has assured to place a hassle free system to allow travel of medical professionals so that healthcare/COVID-19 testing service delivery is not adversely affected.

After Haryana government's announcement to impose stricter restrictions on the movement of vehicles in and out of Gurugram, a major traffic jam occurred at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Friday afternoon. Many people claimed despite valid passes or those involved with essential services were not allowed to either enter or exit Gurugram. The Haryana police sealed the Delhi-Gurugram border at 10 a.m. on Friday. Reportedly, a member of the nursing staff of a hospital at the IFFCO chowk was stopped at the Delhi-Gurugram border near Sehraul despite showing her identity card.

Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Secretary-General of NATHEALTH-Healthcare Federation of India, said with the announcement regarding Delhi-Haryana border sealing order, healthcare sector personnel are facing considerable challenges. "We request the Government to ease the logistical movement of doctors, medical personnel and other associate service persons to commute to and fro into Delhi across the border from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. This is essential to deliver uninterrupted essential healthcare services", said Bhattacharya.

Detailing on difficulties faced by doctors and hospital staff while crossing the border, Ritu Garg, Zonal Director of Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said the recent announcement of restricting the movement across borders may help in reducing the movement and further transmission. "The biggest challenge that we are currently facing is that a number of our health workers are settled outside Gurugram. While we are trying to make some arrangements, during this challenging phase, it is difficult for them to leave their families and move here", added Garg.

She insisted that it would be a great help if a system is put into place for healthcare workers to be screened and movement is allowed across the border after full validation by authorities. "This will be immensely helpful in ensuring continuity of medical care for our patients", added Garg.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage