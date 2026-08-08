SDRF team rescues 18 Kanwar Yatra devotees from possible mishap at Ganga

New Delhi:

An SDRF team, deployed at various Haridwar and Rishikesh ghats, unleashed a display of courage as they saved 18 Kanwar Yatra devotees from a possible mishap on the Ganga river. An SDRF team, under the guidance of Arpan Yaduvanshi, was stationed at the ghats to keep continuous surveillance and alertness to avoid a possible incident with the devotees.

18 devotees, who took a bath in the holy river Ganga, stared at a possible mishap after slipping or coming into the ambit of a strong wave of the river. The SDRF team, present at the ghats, acted swiftly and saved the devotees from further untoward.

SDRF commandant Yaduvanshi requests devotees to employ safety measures

The SDR commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi emphasised that the safety of the devotees was of paramount importance for them during their deployment to the ghats. He further appealed to them and other pilgrims visiting riverbanks to use only designated and safe ghats while bathing in the Ganga and other rivers, and to avoid going into areas with strong currents or deep water.

In view of sudden changes in river water levels and currents, he urged devotees not to take any risks and to follow the safety instructions issued by SDRF and police personnel deployed at the sites.

Kanwar Yatra to run from July 30 to August 11

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 30, 2026, the same day the holy month of Sawan began. During the pilgrimage, the devotees collect holy water from sacred rivers, especially the Ganga at places such as Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri and Sultanganj. The Lord Shiva devotees then carry it to offer it on Shivlings at temples in their hometowns or other sacred Shiva shrines. The Yatra will continue until Masik Shivratri on August 11, 2026.

For the pilgrimage, the authorities have made special route plans for commuters. Recently, the Delhi Police also issued an advisory for the commuters in view of the annual Hindu pilgrimage, which takes place in the holy month of Shravan. Authorities have advised people to check traffic updates and plan their journeys to avoid getting stuck in long traffic snarls, especially during peak movement of pilgrims.

"In view of the Kanwar Yatra from 30.07.2026 to 11.08.2026, traffic movement is likely to be affected on several routes across the Western Range of Delhi due to the movement of Kanwariyas and Kanwar Camps. Commuters are advised to plan journeys, avoid affected stretches, use alternate routes and follow the directions of traffic personnel," the Delhi Police wrote in a social media post.

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