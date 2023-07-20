UP: SDM Jyoti Maurya's kin, who got govt job after marriage, leaves husband alleging torture

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SDM Jyoti Maurya's kin alleges harassment from husband

Massive allegations: In a new twist in the SDM Jyoti Maurya-Alok episode, the former’s sister-in-law Shubhra has now alleged that her husband Vinod and his family members were harassing her for dowry. She alleged that her marriage was fixed with Vinod by cheating, adding that his real profession was kept hidden. Shubhra, who became a government teacher after six years of her marriage, alleged that there is a danger to her life.

She alleged that her husband’s family was demanding dowry and assaulting her when their demands were not met. Jyoti’s sister-in-law has lodged a police complaint against her husband in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

Shubhra Maurya alleges that like Alok, her husband and in-laws had lied at the time of marriage and had married by cheating.

Shubhra works as an assistant teacher in a primary school and like Jyoti, also has a government job after her marriage. However, Shubhra said that there is no contribution of her in-laws or husband in her getting a job as the qualifications required to become a government teacher were acquired before her marriage at her maternal home. She said that she was also preparing to become an officer, however, after not getting selected for the same, she became a teacher.

What did Shubhra allege?

“My in-laws are greedy for dowry. The in-laws had fixed the relationship at the time of marriage by calling husband Vinod Maurya an officer in the government department, whereas he is still a stenographer in the CGST department. The in-laws had taken a car worth Rs five lakh, jewelry worth Rs five lakh, cash of five lakh rupees and household items of about the same amount as dowry. My marriage with Vinod took place a year before the marriage of Jyoti Maurya. It was only after marriage that the in-laws started showing their colours. They were continuously harassed to bring more dowry. There was a demand for a separate house,” she alleged.

Shubhra further alleged that Vinod was addicted to alcohol and abused her after being intoxicated. She alleged that her mother-in-law and father-in-law used to scold and taunt her and she was constantly subjected to physical and mental torture.

She claimed that she also gave a written complaint to the police, however, they did not register the FIR. She alleged that after filing the complaint, she has been receiving threats from her in-laws and husband to withdraw it.

“The way I and my two daughters are receiving threats, we are in danger,” she claimed.

According to Shubhra, she had complained against her in-laws at Colonelganj police station about 5 years ago, but her case was not registered.

Image Source : INDIA TVComplaint letter

Husband Vinod Maurya reacts

Reacting to his wife’s allegations, Vinod said that the way Jyoti changed after becoming SDM, Shubhra too changed after getting the government job.

“Now she is living separately and wants to defame my family by levelling baseless allegations. The way Alok taught his wife Jyoti after marriage, I also helped my wife in the same way after our marriage. At the time of Jyoti and Alok’s wedding, he was selected in the Intelligence Bureau but he did not join that job, which is why it was written on the wedding card.

Meanwhile, Shubhra demanded the police to provide her security and initiate action against her husband Vinod Maurya and her in-laws by registering the case.

