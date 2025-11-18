'Scrap man of Odisha' presents book on 500 polytechnic achievers to Governor Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati launched a book titled "500 Polytechnic Achievers, Powering Vikasit Bharat", authored by Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy. The event highlighted the contributions of polytechnic students and showcased scrap-based models created by budding innovators.

Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati released a book titled "500 Polytechnic Achievers, Powering Vikasit Bharat" authored by Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy at an event in Raj Bhavan on Monday. Dr Panigrahy, popularly known as 'Scrap Man of Odisha' for mentoring ITI and polytechnic students to build new products from scrap waste, is presently the Principal of Govt. Polytechnic, Bhubaneswar.

On this occasion, he brought two polytechnic students, Deboleena Dutta (3rd year IT) and Atyush Swain (1st year electrical) with him, who presented to the Governor, two models created from automobile scraps.

The newly released book documents the achievements of 500 polytechnic graduates and showcases the role of Government Polytechnic, Bhubaneswar in nurturing technical brilliance.

Odisha government's Skill Development and Technical Education Commissioner-cum-Secretary Bhupendra Singh Poonia was present. The book on 500 polytehcnic achievers compiles the role of Bhubaneswar Govt Polytechnic in fostering technical talent in supporting the vision to make India a developed nation by 2047. These polytechnic passout students are now working in various public and private sector companies.