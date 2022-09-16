SCO summit: Putin laughs as Pakistan PM's embarrassing moment captured on camera | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@SHIREENMAZARI1 Pakistan PM Shehbaz becomes laughing stock as he struggles with headphones during bilateral meeting with Putin.

SCO summit: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif became a laughing stock among social media users after he was seen struggling with headphones during bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The video shared by the Russian state-owned news agency RIA shows Putin laughing as Shehbaz struggles with the headphones. The video was also shared by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI).

It also showed that Shehbaz was asking an aide for help, however even after the aide's assistance, his headphones dropped once again. A PTI member said that Shehbaz is a "constant embarrassment" for Pakistan.

Another picture shared by Qasim Khan Suri, former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Balochistan's Provincial President of PTI took a dig at Shehbaz's delegation comprising Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif who were "sitting idly like a beggar."

PM Shehbaz is on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan to attend the SCO summit. Putin said on Thursday that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, and that part of the necessary infrastructure is already in place, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported. President Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The high-level meeting came after the prime minister reached the Uzbekistan capital to attend the annual meeting of the SCO's Council of Heads of State (CHS) during a two-day visit -- from September 15 to 16. After the meeting with Putin, the prime minister held a bilateral meeting with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.

