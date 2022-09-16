Friday, September 16, 2022
     
  4. SCO summit LIVE: PM Modi to have bilateral meetings with Putin, other leaders, key issues to be discussed
SCO summit LIVE: PM Modi to have bilateral meetings with Putin, other leaders, key issues to be discussed

Launched in Shanghai in June 2001, the SCO has eight full members, including its six founding members, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Samarkand Updated on: September 16, 2022 7:33 IST

SCO summit LIVE updates: The 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States (SCO-CoHS) is set to commence on Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Samarkand on Thursday evening to take part in the SCO Summit. During the summit, the leaders are expected to review the activities of SCO and discuss prospects for future cooperation. Uzbekistan is the current chair of SCO 2022 and India will assume the rotational annual presidency of the SCO at the end of the Samarkand Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the SCO summit and is likely to have some other bilateral meetings. This is the first in-person SCO Summit after the Covid pandemic hit the world. The last in-person SCO Heads of State Summit was held in Bishkek in June 2019.

 

 

 

 

Live updates :SCO summit 2022

  • Sep 16, 2022 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    SCO Summit set to commence in Samarkand today

    The 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States (SCO-CoHS) is set to commence on Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Samarkand on Thursday evening to take part in the SCO Summit. During the summit, the leaders are expected to review the activities of SCO and discuss prospects for future cooperation.

     

  • Sep 16, 2022 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    PM Modi arrives in Samarkand, Uzbekistan

  • Sep 16, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    PM Modi arrives in historic Uzbek city of Samarkand to attend SCO summit

     

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan's historic city of Samarkand on Thursday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which is set to deliberate on regional security challenges, boosting trade and energy supplies among other issues.

  • Sep 16, 2022 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    A warm welcome in Samarkand ahead of SCO Heads of State Summit

  • Sep 16, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    PM Modi to have bilateral meetings with Putin, Presidents of Uzbekistan, Iran during SCO summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with leaders of Russia, Uzbekistan and Iran on the sidelines of the SCO summit. 

