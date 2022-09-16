SCO summit: Today's world is not meant for war, talks the only way forward, PM Modi tells Vladimir Putin

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi with Russian president Vladimir Putin at SCO meet in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

SCO summit : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that is being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan this year.

Speaking with Putin, Modi said that today's world is not meant for war while the only way forward for all nations is through dialogue.

It is believed that the two leaders discussed regional as well as global issues at the meeting.

This is the first meeting that has been held between the two leaders after war broke out between Russia and its neighbouring country, Ukraine.

Meanwhile, India has not yet criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has been pushing for a resolution of the crisis through dialogue.

