SCO Foreign Ministers' meet: Pakistan's FM Bilawal Bhutto likely to reach Goa tomorrow evening | DETAILS

SCO meet in Goa: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto is likely to reach Goa today (May 2) evening around 4:30 pm by a charted plane for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers meeting. Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said that Bhutto will lead the Pakistani delegation to the meeting of SCO Foreign Ministers in Goa.

During a weekly press conference last week, Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that Bhutto is attending the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting at the invitation of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "Our participation at the meeting reflects Pakistan's continued commitment to the SCO charter and process and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities," the spokesperson said.

According to reports, Bhutto will be the first Pakistani Foreign Minister to visit India after a gap of nearly 12 years. In 2011, then Pakistan Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar had visited India.

EAM Jaishankar takes stock of preparations

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Jaishankar reached Goa to inspect the preparations for India's presidency of the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting. India took over the rotating presidency of the SCO at the Samarkand SCO Summit in 2022. This year India is hosting several important SCO meetings including the Foreign Ministers' meeting in Goa from May 4-5.

Notably, India had sent formal invitations to all SCO members and the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Russia have confirmed their participation in the meeting. On its Foreign Minister's visit to India, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that at the meeting Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member states' foreign ministers on the international and regional situation.

Russia's Foreign Minister to also attend

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov will also take part in the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 4. Regarding the same, the Russian Embassy in India said, "On May 4-5, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in India." A Russian official release said that deliberation over "topical issues of the international and regional agenda" will also be raised by Foreign Minister Lavrov.

It is worth mentioning here that Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was formed in 2001. Its members include India, Russia, China, Pakistan, and four central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

